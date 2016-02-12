Ryan Reynolds Fans Shocked To Learn His Middle Name

Ryan Reynolds fans were shocked to learn his middle name today. People just had no idea that the popular actor was a “Rodney”, but that is indeed the case. Like most of those weird interactions from 2020, the Deadpool actor is trying to drum up some goodwill among his Mint Mobile customers. He pointed out that $90 can be a one-time payment for a month of cell phone service. But, over at his operation, that’s nearly half a year of calls and texts. While that’s all well and good, Reynolds probably didn’t expect people to grab onto the fact that his middle name was the most interesting part of the post. Fan after fan just had so many questions about why they had never heard this fact out loud before. And, honestly, that works out just fine for Mint Mobile. The company has been winning the battle for attention over the quarantine period. The Deadpool star just keeps finding ways to pull those eyeballs in.

Paying $90 a month for wireless is like my middle name, Rodney. It exists and you COULD use it... but it sucks so why would you? Instead, pay $90 for SIX MONTHS at https://t.co/d0Mt4mKisZ pic.twitter.com/byzTfHT0dU — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2020

Reynolds wrote, “Paying $90 a month for wireless is like my middle name, Rodney. It exists and you COULD use it... but it sucks so why would you? Instead, pay $90 for SIX MONTHS at https://mintmobile.com”

In some comments with AdWeek, the entrepreneur talked about what his motivations were with social. He also tossed out some tips about how Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile conduct themselves.

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” Reynolds explained. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

