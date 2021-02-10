Ryan Reynolds Voices Panda in New Cookies Commercial

✖

Ryan Reynolds is at it again! The star known for playing Deadpool has been killing it in the commercial game lately. We've seen an array of great ads for his company, Mint Mobile, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. His production company, Maximum Effort, also recently made a funny Match.com commercial and he's done some hilarious commercials for his gin company, Aviation Gin. In a brand new ad, Maximum Effort has teamed up HighKey snacks in a hilarious clip that featured Reynolds voicing a panda.

"The Leprechaun. The Elves. The Rabbit. We’ve all chased them. The point? Sugar is the enemy and it’s time for a new cartoon mascot. So say hello to my little friend... @highkeysnacks and @MaximumEffort," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. The ad shows a video of a happy Panda explaining why sugar is great and causes zero problems until it zooms out and shows Reynolds is not voicing the live-action panda but rather an animated panda who is watching the TV and looks... well... pretty run down from all of that sugar intake. You can check out the post below:

The Leprechaun. The Elves. The Rabbit. We’ve all chased them. The point? Sugar is the enemy and it’s time for a new cartoon mascot. So say hello to my little friend... @highkeysnacks and @MaximumEffort pic.twitter.com/Tadu1neQFz — Wryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2021

Reynolds is currently working on The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie for Netflix that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has been sharing some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Recently, Reynolds claimed that the movie was originally going to be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. "Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real." Of course, Reynolds was referencing Rashomon, the 1950 film by Akira Kurosawa that featured the same story from the viewpoints of several different characters. That means this supposed Deadpool 3 idea could have featured the road trip from both Deadpool and Logan's perspectives. However, we have a hard time believing this wasn't a joke.

