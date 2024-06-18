Sir Ian McKellen Confirms Recovery "Will Be Speedy" After Falling Off Stage During Performance

Sir Ian McKellen is offering an encouraging update to the world, after he made headlines for accidentally falling off stage during a West End performance of Player Kings. On Tuesday, the legendary actor took to social media to confirm that he is being treated for injuries sustained by the ordeal, and that he will make a "complete and speedy" recovery. McKellen's fall occurred during a Monday performance of Player Kings, after the actor lost his footing and fell off of the front of the stage while performing a fight scene. The audience of Player Kings was subsequently evacuated following McKellen's accident, with the day's evening performance also cancelled.

"I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support," McKellen's post reads. "Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work. @dobbsCLD"

I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) June 18, 2024

Is Ian McKellen Retiring?

In recent years, some have speculated that the 85-year-old McKellen will eventually retire, after already having a decades-long career on both the stage and screen. In a 2023 interview, McKellen flat-out debunked the possibility, arguing that he wants to "carry on" in the industry while he is still healthy and able to.

"Retire to do what?" McKellen said at the time. "I've never been out of work, but I'm aware that any minute now something could happen to me which could prevent me from ever working again. But while the knees hold up and the memory remains intact, why shouldn't I carry on? I really feel I'm quite good at this acting thing now."

Will Ian McKellen Return to Lord of the Rings?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a new Lord of the Rings movie is in the works, titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. With Andy Serkis confirmed to direct and reprise his role as Gollum, speculation has swirled over whether or not some of the other Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit cast members would return for the movie as well. When asked about the possibility of reprising his role as Gandalf, McKellen indicated that he would if he's still "alive."

"But here is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan." McKellen added.