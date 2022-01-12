Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Discovers Different Version of Epic Green Goblin Scene

There’s perhaps a chance if you’ve seen Spider-Man: No Way Home more than once, and based on its box office success we’re guessing you might have, that things were different. One Twitter user made note of differences in the film’s pivotal scene with Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, showing that two different “cuts” of this sequence are playing in theaters. The differences are minimal, the arrangement of cuts largely, but it all can seemingly be explained by the fact that one of these cuts is for the IMAX version and the other is not. Either way it has some Marvel fans thinking they’re in the midst of a Mandela Effect.

The scene in question is the one where Dafoe attempts to hide his Goblin glider, having appeared in the MCU, all while being taunted by his Green Goblin mask. It’s an effective scene in the larger narrative but also one that paints him in a sympathetic light, especially since it’s the first time his character has been alive on screen in twenty years. Dafoe previously opened up about this scene, which works thematically for his character but also for the film’s new direction of his costume as he destroys the iconic Goblin mask, noting that the change came from fan complaints from over the years.

“I must be honest, I am aware that there was some criticism of that [Green Goblin] mask in the original one,” Dafoe explained to The New York Times. “We heard it enough that it was probably a consideration, to change it up a little bit. I don’t think about that because I don’t think about emoting with my face. My face follows my heart. It’s just an expression of what you’re feeling.”

In a previous interview, Dafoe broke down what his special stipulations were for returning to the franchise, specifically that he wanted to do his own stunts.

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe said. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ”listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters and is available to pre-order on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.