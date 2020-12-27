Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Shares Special Message for People Who Lost Someone in 2020

✖

The holidays are here, but this year has been extra tough for many people throughout the world. The pandemic has not only stopped folks from being with their loved ones this holiday season, it has also led to many tragic deaths. Lots of celebrities have taken to social media this week to send words of encouragement to those going through a tough time. One such person is Millie Bobby Brown, the young star known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things.

"happy holidays to everyone. this year has been v difficult and strange. to anyone who has lost someone this year, I'm sending my love to you. my nanny ruth is up in heaven looking down on winnie and i counting our blessings. I love you all so much. im so grateful for all I have. Forever & always ❤," Brown wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Mariah Carey. "Merry Christmas Gorgeous, we love you!! ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. Stranger Things' Cary Elews also commented, writing, "Merry Christmas to all of you from myself, Lisa Marie & Dominique ❤️🎉🎄" You can view Brown's post below:

Stranger Things' fourth season has been in production in Atlanta this year, and the official Twitter account for the series has posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos of the actors. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Brown talked about how excited she was to return to set.

"I can’t wait to get back to work. I’ve missed playing Eleven so much, and to think it’s been quite a while since I’ve been on set with my friends again. And just playing Eleven, you know, she’s always such a challenge to play, and I just miss work, to be honest with you," Brown shared.

In another recent interview, producer Shawn Levy teased that Season 4 could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season.