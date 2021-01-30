Subway Tuna Lawsuit: Jessica Simpson Weighs In on Controversy

✖

Subway is being sued for the company’s tuna sandwiches not actually being tuna and Jessica Simpson had to weigh-in on the controversy. Mid-2000s TV fans will remember she had a high-profile moment with seafood delicacies when she didn’t realize that Chicken of the Sea brand Tuna wasn’t actually poultry. So, the irony wasn’t lost on the pop star. Multiple fans loved her quick tweet about how easy it was to make the mistake. For those who haven’t heard, two Bay Area residents are suing the restaurant because they claim the tuna sandwich isn’t exactly tuna. In Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin’s case, their representation said the items in question were, “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.”

After having the samples tested at some independent labs in California, they think their argument holds some weight. They told The Washington Post, “We found that the ingredients were not tuna and not fish.”

A more intensive look at the lawsuit reads, “Consumers are consistently misled into purchasing the products for the commonly known and/or advertised benefits and characteristics of tuna when in fact no such benefits could be had, given that the products are in fact devoid of tuna.”

Subway’s senior director for global food safety and quality for the restaurant also delivered some comments to The Post.

Katia Knoll began, “Tuna is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our restaurants receive pure tuna, mix it with mayonnaise and serve on a freshly made sandwich to our guests.”

The plaintiffs are focused on compensation and reimbursement of their attorney fees for the moment. In addition, they would like Subway to amend the labels of their tuna sandwiches. Their representation is looking into asking the chain to forfeit the profits earned from these sandwiches and use that for another purpose. It’s a quirky story, and an Internet specialty in a wild January of 2021. But, if they ended up victorious, it would be a strange day for the five-dollar footlong industry. There’s basically no chance that this will be resolved as quickly as Simpson’s question was on Newlyweds.

