SunnyD Vodka Seltzer Starting to Hit Store Shelves

Hard seltzer is currently one of the biggest beverage trends and now not only is iconic orange drink SunnyD getting in on the trend, but fans of legal drinking age can get their hands on the hard version of the beverage sooner than they think. New SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is starting to hit store shelves now. On social media, images of the SunnyD Vodka Seltzer have started popping up, revealing 4-packs of the beverage. According to the packaging, the beverage has 4.5 percent ABV and comes in at just 95 calories and zero sugar. You can check it out below.

Further details on the box indicate that the beverage is "vodka with real fruit juice, sparkling water, natural orange flavors and other natural flavors" as well as the beverage is gluten-free. According to Vine Pair, the 4-packs have an MSRP of $9.99 and will also be available in individual 12-ounce cans. The beverage will be available at select Walmart locations starting officially on March 11th.

The release of SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is likely to continue to fuel a bit of controversy over alcoholic beverages that are based on non-alcoholic offerings. Late last year, a letter was submitted to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau expressing complaints about these sort of "crossover" beverages.

And SunnyD isn't the only non-alcoholic beverage getting an alcoholic counterpart. Recently, MTN DEW announced Hard MTN DEW Livewire, a boozy take on their popular flavor. The brand has previously introduced alcoholic versions of other flavors as well: Black Chery, Watermelon, and Baja Blast. Hard MTN DEW is currently only available for purchase in a limited number of states, including Florida, Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Las Vegas, and Virginia.

"Since the launch of HARD MTN DEW, we've pushed boundaries and challenged convention, even going so far as to marry a fan to show our love and commitment to HARD DEW Nation," Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for HARD MTN DEW said in the announcement. "To launch new HARD MTN DEW Livewire, we're inviting fans to celebrate spring break with us in the least conventional way possible. In the one place synonymous with both oranges and everyone being definitely over 21, we're ready to party like only HARD DEW can."

What do you think? Will you be checking out SunnyD Vodka Seltzer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!