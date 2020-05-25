Taco Bell's New Nacho Deal Includes A Whole Lot of Nachos

✖

Hot off the heels of the nacho showdown of the century where celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri bested comedian Bill Murray, Taco Bell is totally aboard the nacho train. In addition to an already packed month for Taco Bell, which saw them release a take-home Taco Bar and their own version of Disney's Dole Whip, the national taco chain now has a pretty handy nacho deal for those craving the snack.

The Nacho Cravings Pack as it's called is just $10 and includes two of the chain's legendary Grande Nacho boxes. Better yet, the deal also includes two medium soft drinks and it's now available at participating locations nationwide. As with the usual Grande Nachos, each order includes the usual tortilla chips piled high with the chain's signature beef, nacho cheese, refried beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Now that some states have started to reopen their economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Taco Bell looks ahead to the summer, especially now that it has its Pineapple Whip Freeze ready to go.

"No need to even look at the calendar, the first official day of summer is whenever the Pineapple Whip Freeze decides it is," the company's website says its new Pineapple Freeze. "And what a summer it’s going to be. Days spent lounging by the pool. Or perhaps out on the water. Wherever you find yourself, this freeze pairs effortlessly with your idea of paradise. So, get ready to surrender to the serenity of the Pineapple Whip Freeze. We’re not even quite sure how this freeze is so cold—it’s like sunshine in freeze form. If you’re busy workin’ on a tan, the Pineapple Whip Freeze will be workin’ on tantalizing your taste buds. It wants to make sure your summertime is less about getting sunburned, and more about getting some brrrrrs."

"Its sip perfection factor is off the charts. The reason? This freeze combines the refreshing taste of pineapple with a vanilla swirl you’ll never forget," the statement continues. "That vanilla? It’s as smooth as a cloud. And tastes even better on a picturesque cloudless day. So, while you may commend their entrepreneurial spirit, it’s safe to say your neighborhood lemonade stands don’t really stand a chance. Sorry, kids. It’s nothing personal. Simply put, the Pineapple Whip Freeze is meant to complement summer."

