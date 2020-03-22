Fans Are Freaking out About Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s Self-Quarantine

As the COVID-19 pandemic has more and more people around the world staying home in order to save lives by slowing the spread of the disease, people are turning more and more to social media to share their experiences and that includes Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland. The actor has been active on Instagram Stories, sharing with fans that he has entered self-isolation as he’s been feeling ill, though he doesn’t think he has COVID-19. It was a surprising update from the actor, who shared not only an update about his health but the other ways he’s handling self-quarantine and as one might expect, fans are having some pretty big reactions.

There have been quite a few reactions to Holland’s self-quarantine news. Some are freaking out that Holland is feeling ill at all, a pretty understandable reaction considering how on edge many feel right now. Others are finding spots of brightness and joy in the content of Holland’s updates, including people being especially excited that he got chickens after they were unable to get eggs at their grocery store. Still others are amused by some of the comments and reactions in his live videos.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly a very serious situation and measures like self-quarantine and social distancing are very important to help stop spread of the virus so life can return to something approaching normal sooner rather than later, Holland’s Instagram posts have given fans a lot to talk about and we’ve collected some of our favorite reactions below. Read on to see how folks are reacting to Holland’s self-quarantine and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Freaking out

Imagine the amount of people freaking out because Tom Holland was sick on his insta story — Tony Kennedy (@Tonfyrb26) March 22, 2020

Those puzzles, tho…

Tom Holland feeling sick: 👎🏼👎🏼



Tom Holland using this opportunity to connect with his fans on Instagram: 👌🏼👌🏼



Tom Holland liking puzzles: 👍🏼👍🏼 — Erin (@up_in_the_erin) March 22, 2020

Chickens?

Tom Holland just hit me with so much information on his Instagram story this morning. He’s sick, no bueno. He’s doing a puzzle like an old man. And because the markets were running low on eggs, he bought a chicken??? — CHRIS EVANS’ SWEATER IN KNIVES OUT (@raventbrunner) March 22, 2020

We will find the cure

Tom Holland woke up this morning not feeling well. I will come up with a cure for covid if he has it — carey loves agent whiskey (@hollandpascals) March 22, 2020

That’s a scary thought

I THOUGHT TOM HOLLAND WAS TRENDING BECAUSE HE GOT THE CORONA VIRUS pic.twitter.com/GpHBmXbZWu — lunax ✩ ₊˚♡ (@lunaxbro) March 22, 2020

No wedding bells here

Someonody asked Tom Holland to marry him on his ig live and he responded with “I would, but I can’t because of the coronavirus.” 😂😭 — pamela (@moxleysblowpop) March 22, 2020

Best Thing

@TomHolland1996 getting chickens is the best thing to happen during quarantine — Madds (@its_me_maddie) March 22, 2020

Jealous

tom holland is spending his quarantine doing puzzles with his chickens and ive literally never been more jealous of anyone ever — jj (@fiImbrat) March 22, 2020

Spider-Man: Work From Home

This morning I was watching the livestream video of @TomHolland1996 on Instagram , and I read a comment of a fan that makes me laugh as fuck haha …

“Next movie : spider man work from home “hahahha , sorry I woke up funny this morning …

PS . love you @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/SKDzYyXLUY — Sunrise ☀️ (@J0RB3RT) March 22, 2020

