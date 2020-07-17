Disneyland Fans Celebrate the Park’s 65th Anniversary
Last weekend saw the reopening of Disney World in Florida, despite the state's current surge in coronavirus cases. While the "Happiest Place on Earth" is back in business in the Sunshine State, Disneyland is still closed in California. Originally, the park was supposed to reopen today, on its 65th anniversary, but the opening has been pushed back. Many Disney fans have taken to Twitter today to honor the park's birthday, and share photos and memories from times before the closure.
“We previously announced a proposed phased reopening of our theme parks for July 17, pending government approvals," Disney Parks wrote in a statement last month. "We developed enhanced health and safety protocols for both cast and guests at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort that have been approved, allowing us to reopen in a responsible manner and bring our cast members back to work."
“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Disneyland's 65th birthday below...
Special Place
prevnext
Disneyland will forever and always hold a deeply special place in my heart so please wear a mask so I can visit this lovely place again happy anniversary!!! #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/FiXlPRhJPF— Lonie (@MEL0NSUGAR) July 17, 2020
History Lesson
prevnext
Happy Birthday #Disneyland65 ! 65 years ago today, The park opened at 11am Pacific. Until The coronavirus struck, the park had rarely been closed. Once was Nov 23, 1963 after JFK’s assaination & January 17, 1994 after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit in the early morning. pic.twitter.com/5LomYOAL5v— LEO’sCoastToCoast (@LEOsCoast2Coast) July 17, 2020
We'll Party Agan
prevnext
Happy birthday @Disneyland. Sorry your party isn’t what is should be. We won’t forget you. #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/5xq6dMHQ55— theotherlogan (@theotherlogan) July 17, 2020
Merch
prevnext
For those of you that were wanting to purchase the 65th anniversary spirit jersey, they added it to #ShopDisney today along with a few other goodies 😊 #disneyland65 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/0PqveQu00i— desuhhhree (@desuhhhree) July 17, 2020
Thankful
prevnext
Glad I got to go back in January before chaos descended! #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/pUvVMfr09j— bahnree (@bahnree) July 17, 2020
Lovely Pics
prevnext
happy birthday, beautiful 🎉 #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/uNKOInsCLt— Maggie Clark (@maggiejclark) July 17, 2020
Memories
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the original. Always my happy place, and the spot of so many birthdays, celebrations, and generally just congregating after school because rides + hand dipped corn dogs make everything better 💕 #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/wZwQ3bjFBT— Melanie (@MissusMelnee) July 17, 2020
What Is Time?
prevnext
Feels like only yesterday that is was @Disneyland Diamond Anniversary. Happy 65th @DisneylandToday #Disneyland65 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/kQUgi8cULj— Mike Belobradic (@MikeBelobradic) July 17, 2020
"The Original Dream"
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the Happiest Place On Earth, Disneyland. You are the original dream Walt had and I can’t wait to visit you again #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/we8G4sRF5V— Ava Koppenhoefer (@ava_m_anne) July 17, 2020
We Miss You, Mickey & Minnie
prevnext
Happiest place on the earth Disneyland 65th anniversary!!!!#Disneyland#Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/9iDiWYLW23— RageMM (@RageMM) July 17, 2020
Walt Was Here
prev
#OnThisDay in 1955, the very first Disney theme park, Disneyland, officially opened to the public! This is the only Disney park built and stepped foot in by Walt Disney himself. Happy 65th anniversary to the original Magic Kingdom and the Happiest Place on Earth! #Disneyland65 pic.twitter.com/dQLMcBStio— Bmanlegoboy (@Bmanlegoboy) July 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.