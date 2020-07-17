Disneyland Fans Celebrate the Park’s 65th Anniversary

Last weekend saw the reopening of Disney World in Florida, despite the state's current surge in coronavirus cases. While the "Happiest Place on Earth" is back in business in the Sunshine State, Disneyland is still closed in California. Originally, the park was supposed to reopen today, on its 65th anniversary, but the opening has been pushed back. Many Disney fans have taken to Twitter today to honor the park's birthday, and share photos and memories from times before the closure.

“We previously announced a proposed phased reopening of our theme parks for July 17, pending government approvals," Disney Parks wrote in a statement last month. "We developed enhanced health and safety protocols for both cast and guests at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort that have been approved, allowing us to reopen in a responsible manner and bring our cast members back to work."

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”

You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Disneyland's 65th birthday below...