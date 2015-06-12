Universal Studios Hollywood Has Officially Reopened With Enhanced Jurassic World: The Ride

✖

More than a year after it closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood has officially resumed operation, which includes the updated and enhanced version of Jurassic World: The Ride. Additionally, the park's reopening signified the official launch of the all-new The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! attraction. The park held a special preview night for Annual and Season Pass holders for the park, and while fans are surely excited about getting the chance to visit Universal Studios, capacity for the park is currently limited to maintain necessary health and safety protocols for the foreseeable future.

“We have been looking forward to this moment for over a year and are incredibly thrilled to reopen our theme park today,” Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood, shared in a statement. “There is certainly lots to celebrate and we are overjoyed to return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy a Universal Studios Hollywood experience that is better than ever.”

While most rides will be operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings. In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time and party size is limited to three households.

The new Secret Life of Pets attraction is described, "This impressive new ride combines 64 technologically advanced animated figures with hyper-realistic media and projection mapping designed to take guests on a journey to meet some of their favorite Illumination characters from the movies, including Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe, and Duke, along with a host of other animal friends, who have all been transformed and transported into the live-action world. From blinking eyes to eyebrow movements, from head tilts to head nods, from moving mouths to smiles, from ear curls to lip curls, from full torso twists to physically walking, the depth of mobility and function programmed within each of these loveable characters creates an experience unlike any other theme park ride."

Jurassic World: The Ride, on the other hand, saw the debut of a deadly new resident.

"Breaking new ground with highly complex innovations, this fully-articulated lifelike Indominus injects intense new thrills, excitement, and intrigue to the already dynamic ride," the park described. "Spanning nearly 55 feet horizontally from head to tail and over 22 feet vertically, the Indominus’ imposing presence will be amplified by the fluidity of her motions and synchronized movements that deliver an unprecedented level of authenticity. From the subtle blinking of her eyes, the flexing of her arms and claws and clenching of her jaw as she bears her razor-sharp teeth, the colossal Indominus rex will lunge from her hillside setting, stalking guests just before they descend the giant waterfall drop to escape her grasp."

