Report Claims Disney Is Digitally Adding Masks to Passengers on Disney World Rides

✖

While many amusement parks around the world have closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has managed to reopen with social-distancing measures in place, which includes the requirement of all guests to wear masks. However, a new photo posted in a private Facebook group shows what appears to be a guest who has had a mask digitally added to their souvenir photo, which has ignited theories that the park itself is causing a delay in showing guests their ride photos in order to ensure every photo souvenir depicts a guest wearing a mask.

If you head over to WDW News Today, you can see the photo in question. The image was posted by Tony Townsend on the Facebook group Disney World Junkies, which restricts users who are allowed to see posts within the group.

In the photo, which was taken on the DInosaur ride, the guests in the front row are all wearing masks, while one guest in the back row appears to have a mask placed over their face that is too large face and looks as though it isn't attached to them in any capacity. While it's entirely possible that this is merely a trick of the eye, WDW News Today claims that this is only one instance of masks digitally being applied to maskless guests.

The site claims that, not only are guests on Dinosaur being treated to the photo manipulation, but that riders on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin have also had digital masks applied to their faces.

Walt Disney World, however, has yet to confirm these digital additions.

One theory about why the masks would be added digitally is that, were riders to later find out that people they were riding with weren't wearing their masks, they might think that it wasn't a requirement of all guests, inspiring those guests to remove them while on rides. Understandably, seeing someone else do something that is discouraged being seemingly harmless could cause a chain reaction of guests following suit. Given how often these photos are shared online, it could also result in guests seeing such photos on the internet then traveling to the park and removing their masks on rides, having seen others get away with doing it without repercussions.

Another theory is that, given the restrictions being enforced by local and state authorities about guests wearing masks at the park, this is an attempt to enforce such measures, even if guests aren't adhering to them. Were a number of reports to emerge that Walt Disney World wasn't adequately enforcing mandated restrictions, the park could be disciplined by authorities.

What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments below!