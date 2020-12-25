The Rock Spreads Holiday Cheer by Singing as “Dwanta”

✖

Happy Holidays! Today is Christmas Day, which means folks have been spreading holiday cheer on social media. Many celebrities are doing fun posts, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The star took to Instagram last night in his "Dwanta" hat to sing a little diddy and spread some seasonal joy before Christmas morning.

"Dwanta’s midnight workout 💪🏾✔️ Dwanta has all your toys & gifts ✔️ Get your cookies ready 🍪✔️

Get your tequila ready ✔️ Get your mistletoe ready🌿✔️ Always nice, always naughty 😈✔️ I’ll see you all tonight," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Dwanta Claus is coming tonight on his sleigh, he's got all the toys, got all the gifts. Get the cookies ready, the tequila ready, Dwanta's coming," Johnson says in the video. You can watch it below:

Johnson has many exciting projects in the works, including Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres this year but was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson also has Netflix's Red Notice, which recently wrapped filming. The movie is an action/comedy/thriller that's set to star Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

Earlier this year, Johnson shared that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Johnson will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was revealed recently that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Happy Holidays, Dwanta!