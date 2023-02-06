Will Smith Drops Out of Surprise Appearance at Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday with the Recording Academy celebrating 50 years of hip-hop and according to Questlove, Will Smith was supposed to be part of the tribute but had to drop out of what would have been a surprise appearance. Questlove confirmed Smith's planned appearance when speaking with Variety on the red carpet for the event.

"I'll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week," Questlove said. "There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will."

What do we know about Bad Boys 4?

It was confirmed last week that Bad Boys 4 was in early pre-production with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah back after their success with Bad Boys for Life. Smith will return along with Martin Lawrence. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.

Back in May of 2022, Sony Chairman Tom Rothman said that the movie was moving ahead. He said that it has been in early production since 2021. It's unclear if the incident had any effect on the story or anything moving forward. Smith still hasn't had a massive star vehicle attached to him since last year. Bad Boys 4 could end up being a massive test.

"[Bad Boys 4] That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," Rothman told the press. "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened [at the Oscars], and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

