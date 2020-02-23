Venom 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis on Set

There's certainly a deluge of comic book movies that are still set to hit theaters next year, including quite a lot of highly-anticipated superhero sequels. One project with an interesting place on that list is Venom 2, the follow-up to Sony's 2018 Spider-Man spinoff. Production on the film has been underway for several weeks now, and social media has provided some pretty artsy looks at what that has entailed. Photographer Greg Williams recently shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the film's set, which feature stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson at work.

Hardy also shared several photos on his social media as well, which feature himself, director Andy Serkis, and screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

Venom 2 will see Hardy returning to his role as Eddie Brock, the reporter who is reluctantly bonded with an alien symbiote named Venom. Harrelson will be portraying Cletus Kassidy/Carnage in the film, a character that fans are very curious to see on the big screen.

"You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here." producer Avi Arad explained in 2018. "He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot."

Serkis - a fan-favorite actor thanks to his motion capture work like Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi - will be stepping behind the camera, and bringing a unique perspective to the sequel.

"He's a great director, but also he's an actor and he's played inside monsters and he sort of understands character from inside." producer Matt Tolmach previously explained. "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

Venom 2 is expected to be released on October 2nd.

