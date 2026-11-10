The Original X-Men’s Richest Member Became Its Deadliest Hero, and the MCU Needs to Tell His Story

People have had a lot of questions about the X-Men coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the biggest being where they’re going to start. The MCU was known for trying to be as comic accurate as possible with the origins of its teams. We expect them to start from the beginning with characters, so if you just go by that data point, you could assume that they would start with the original five X-Men – Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Beast, and Angel. However, the original version of the team is also the least popular, at least as a unit. In the years since their debut they’ve all grown as characters, though, so it might not be the worst place to start. The best example of this is Archangel.

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Warrren Worthington III has had quite a time with the X-Men. The winged mutant was the original team’s richest member – and is still the richest member of the group – but his powers were always kind of boring. As Angel, he was a great visual (and his white and blue costume with the halo on the chest is perfect) but he wasn’t really all that useful in combat. However, all of that would change in the years ahead, as Archangel has become the deadliest member of the team – yes, even more so than Wolverine. Archangel’s arc as a character shows that Marvel Studios might actually want to establish the O5 as the first X-team.





Archangel Was the X-Men’s Most Useless Member Until the Worst Day of His Life



Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Warren Worthington III was the pretty boy of the original X-Men, the kid who grew up in the lap of luxury, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed scion of privilege. His mutants powers gave him massive angel wings, with his body having some of the structural adaptations of birds to help him fly like hollow bones. Winged superheroes were nothing new by 1963; Hawkman and Hawkgirl had been around since the Golden Age. However, unlike them, Angel just had the wings. He didn’t carry any cool weapons or anything like that.

Warren’s powers were kind of boring, but he was a founding X-Man who was wealthy, so he was useful for a variety of stories. He would become a founding member of the Champions and ended up with the Defenders as well, joining Iceman and Beast on teams outside the X-Men. When the X-Men were brought back to prominence, he was left out, though. He’d make some appearances in Uncanny X-Men along with the other original members, but he was in the past.

Mutants got massively popular in the ’80s and Marvel gave the O5 another chance in X-Factor. This series is the one that finally proved that you could do stories with the O5 as a unit that were awesome, their trials and tribulations making them better characters in the years since the ’60s. Warren was still mostly useless, but that was about to change and it would come at the hands of the next great X-villain, Apocalypse. The team battled the villains several times in the beginning and in 1987, “Mutant Massacre” hit. This was Warren’s biggest moment to date, as he was captured by the Marauders and crucified, his wings tore from his back.

Worthington lost the things that had defined his life for years and fell to despair, eventually attempting suicide. This is where Apocalypse stepped in. The Egyptian mutant saved Warren’s life and gave him his wings back, transforming him from Angel into Archangel, the Horseman of Death. He was chosen to be the chief of the Four Horsemen, leading them in battle against his former friends. His new wings were made of living metal, the razor-sharp feathers packing a potent neurotoxin and able to be launched as flechettes. He was faster in flight than ever and his body was enhanced, making him stronger and faster than everyone else.

Archangel battled his teammates alongside Apocalypse, but they were able to defeat him, breaking his hold on Warren. He worked hard to keep Death inside him, stopping himself from slaughtering the weak just for existing. This was made doubly difficult by the fact that his wings often had a mind of their own; more than once over the years have they slaughtered people attacking Warren while he was unconscious. He would become the Wolverine of X-Factor – the killer trying to control the monster inside him with bladed weapons and an awesome costume – and became more popular than ever.

He was one of the most powerful members of X-Factor, but as the years went on we’d see just what Apocalypse did to him. He eventually gained the ability to switch between his original fair-skinned, feather-winged hero form (this led to that weird time in the early ’00s when he gained healing blood and started carrying a sword, becoming a weird anime Hawkman) or as the metal-winged monster. He gained better control of the Archangel form but was basically a background X-Man throughout the ’00s, until he joined the cast of X-Force (Vol. 3), leading to him getting enmeshed with Apocalypse again.

In Uncanny X-Force, we’d learn the full of extent of what being the Horseman of Death meant – it made you the heir of Apocalypse, the one who would become the holder of the Celestial Death Seed and be the new herald of the Celestial Plan. He became the new Apocalypse, killing thousands and creating Tabula Rasa in Montana. He was defeated thanks to Psylocke (the Elizabeth Braddock version and his usual love interest for decades now), losing his memory in the process. After his memory returned, he had Clan Akkaba cut off his tainted wings, becoming a prophet. He was replaced by an Archangel clone created by the Clan in the X-Men, but would eventually be brought back into the fold.

Archangel’s Journey Shows Just How Great the Character Has Always Been

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Warren Worthington was a character that was set up for success, but never found it. He could have been a teen Hawkman type, but I think him not being given a weapon of some kind hurt him. He was useless other than his money and mostly just showed up because he was a founding X-Man. The change to Archangel made him into one of the complex characters in X-history. His story is one that needs to come to the big screen with the X-Men; it’s one of the best arcs in the team’s illustrious annals.

The X-Men have plenty of standout characters, but Warren is definitely one of the best. His stories with Apocalypse and the legacy of his time with the Horsemen is a favorite of X-Men fans and has led to fantastic stories; the first 18 issues of the book are some of the best in X-history. If you’re going to do Apocalypse in the MCU, which they definitely are at some point, they need Warren Worthington III. Archangel can be a superstar in the MCU, set up for success by creators who saw there was to the man with the wings.

Do you think Archangel can be a hit in the MCU? Do you think his stories only work because of Apocalypse or can he stand on his own? Sound off in the comment section below.