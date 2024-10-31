Agatha All Along Finale Trailer Teases Questions, Answers, and the Scarlet Witch

A trailer for the Agatha All Along finale promises answers to many of the show’s lingering questions, while also teasing the Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff has loomed over Agatha All Along, as the show brings back Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and one of Wanda’s sons, Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan. Many questions heading into the finale were Rio’s Death, what will happen once they reach the end of the Witches’ Road, and who will live and die. For those who watched the two-episode finale of Agatha All Along they got those answers, and as for the rest, they can watch the trailer to get a sneak peek.

“You’re so much like your mother” are prophetic words spoken by Agatha to Billy. When Agatha All Along finally revealed that William was Billy Maximoff, he also donned a crown similar to the one worn by the Scarlet Witch. While we didn’t get to see Wiccan’s full costume, the Agatha All Along trailer does show Billy with a comics-accurate Wiccan suit. “Experience every twist. Experience every secret. Experience every episode. Now streaming,” the trailer states. If you didn’t stay up Thursday night to watch the two episodes of Agatha All Along, some of the footage could be considered spoilers, but there are many secrets left to uncover once you’ve watched them all for yourself. You can check out the trailer below.

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

Agatha All Along is the second live-action series to debut on Disney+ this year, following Hulu’s Echo. It’s a spinoff of WandaVision that brought back the fan-favorite Agatha Harkness, while also introducing a future Young Avenger in Wiccan. Naturally, the Agatha All Along finale does do some setup for Young Avengers, but what fans really want to know is does Scarlet Witch show up? We won’t spoil that here, but Agatha All Along does nail the landing in the finale, while also teasing some Marvel projects down the line.

