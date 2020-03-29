Agents of SHIELD Showrunner Speaks Out Against Calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus”

News of the novel coronavirus continues to pour in as people self-isolate all over the world with the hopes of remaining safe from COVID-19. The world's current pandemic is what most people are talking about on social media, including the stars of some of our favorite TV shows. Earlier this week, Chloe Bennet, who plays Agent Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD, shared a passionate five-page Instagram post asking that people avoid calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus." She made it clear that using this nickname is "unacceptable" and pointed out that "this is NOT a time for division, this is a time for unity." Turns out, Bennet isn't the only person involved with Agents of SHIELD that feels strongly about avoiding the term. Maurissa Tancharoen, one of the series' showrunners who made an appearance on the show last season, also spoke out against calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus."

"Asians around the world are experiencing racism in the wake of the Coronavirus, and hatred and violence are only encouraged when people in positions of power refer to it as the 'Chinese Virus.' Let's call it what it is, a global pandemic, and let's unify in support of our @phenomenal Asian community when others in leadership are unwilling to do so. Be kind, wash your hands, and stay strong," Tancharoen wrote. You can check out the post below:

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is expected to premiere this year and promises to please long term fans. Bennet and Tancharoen aren't the only members of the Marvel series to post about the current pandemic. Ming-Na Wen, who plays Agent Melinda May on the show, wrote about the panic buying of toilet paper shortly before it became one of the hottest shopping commodities.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to begin sometime this year.