Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit

Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.

An artist on Twitter that goes by the handle of @ArkinTyagi has released a cool piece of fan art that give Garfield's Spider-Man the infamous symbiote suit. In the fan art we see the artists animated renderings of what the actor could look like with the Venom symbiote. The new costume fits perfectly into the Amazing Spider-Man universe. While Garfield may or may not be returning in the role, it's cool to think of what his future could hold in his own separate universe. You can check out the fan art below!

