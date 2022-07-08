Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fan Art Imagines How Jonathan Majors Will Look as Kang the Conqueror

When Jonathan Majors got introduced as Kang the Conqueror during the season finale of Loki, Marvel Studios fan didn't know how to react. The actor was playing a variant of the big bad called He Who Remains, and he certainly threw the Gods of Mischief for a loop. Majors will return as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming threequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Fans in attendance at Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con got a sneak peek at how the character will interact with Scott Lang, and it's safe to say that Quantumania will be insane. Now, one fan has created a cool concept of how the character will look in the film.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a cool design that shows off how Kang the Conqueror could look like in the Ant-Man sequel. Kang is pretty intimidating and is a totally different villain from Thanos, so it'll be interesting to see what he does in The Multiverse Saga. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Majors' hands. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for his role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

