Ant-Man Fans Love New Marvel Comics Costume Design

Ant-Man is celebrating a 60th Anniversary with a brand new series. Al Ewing will be writing Ant-Man #1 along with Tom Reilly providing art. Now, the style on display for the throwback versions of the hero are impressive on their own. But, the future version of Ant-Man is what has everyone talking on social media. Reilly has rendered a sleek vision for whoever is wearing the fabled helmet after Scott Lang. There are supposed to be some time-travel shenanigans in-store, so who will harness the power is anyone’s guess. Longtime Ant-Man fans have nothing to fear though. Hank Pym, Eric O’Grady and Scott Lang are all featured in this series as well. Each version of their costume is rendered with love by Reilly. That style really makes it all pop. Check out what people are saying about the new Marvel design down below.

“For Ant-Man’s ant-iversary, we wanted to go BIG with the world’s smallest hero — burrowing an ant tunnel right through his sixty-year history and far beyond, from the wild and wooly 1960s all the way to a future you’ll have to see to believe!” Ewing told Marvel.com. “You’ll find out how Henry Pym, Scott Lang and Eric O’Grady impacted each other’s lives in ways they never knew themselves — but who’s the mysterious final member of this Ant-tastic Four? Tremble with ant-icipation, true believer — the answers are coming soon to a hill near you!”

