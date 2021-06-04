Avengers Campus Disneyland Iron Man and Spider-Man Funko Pop Exclusives Are up for Pre-Order

The Avengers Campus attraction opened up the public today June 4th at California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Naturally, Funko and Disney are celebrating with a round of Pop figure exclusives. Pre-orders are live now, and you'll need to be quick to get your hands on them.

At the time of writing, the Spider-Man Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B) Disney Parks exclusive Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at shopDisney for $19.99. It features Spidey with a Spider-Bot (remote-controlled Spider-Bots are also available at Avengers Campus). The Iron Man W.E.B. Funko Pop features metallic paint and can also be pre-ordered here at shopDisney for $19.99 the same price. When they sell out, you'll probably be able to find them here on eBay.

If you're unfamiliar with Avengers Campus, a breakdown of what to expect reads: "Among the attractions available at Avengers Campus will be the previously available Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout! ride but also the brand new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction which allows fans to shoot webs via "the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Also included in the area will be Doctor Strange’s sanctum, Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen, The Collector's Warehouse, and Avengers Headquarters."

You can get all of info you need about Avengers Campus right here via our guide. News about the attraction can be found here.

