Sebastian Stan Speaks Out on That Avengers: Endgame Moment With Captain America

Sebastian Stan is speaking out on that Avengers: Endgame moment with Captain America. He talked about that short heart-to-heart with The Hollywood Reporter. Everything Marvel came up, but a lot of Captain America fans did not agree with how everything ended up for Steve in Endgame. At other times, Stan might not have agreed with the direction either, but he’s being a good sport about it now. Well, in a bit of a sly move, he’s addressing how the choice for Cap to go back to the past and be with Peggy ended up being freeing for Bucky as well. They’ve followed each other to unimaginable lengths over the course of those movies. Stan interprets that conversation as a way to give them both their lives back.

“I don’t know if I was surprised. The Internet completely misconstrued something else and made it entirely into something that it wasn’t, but later, I sort of became aware that people really felt like we needed to have more between the two of them or something,” Stan clarified. “But, it hadn’t occurred to me because at the same time, that scene was saying so much with subtext. That being said, how do you put it all together in a three-hour movie? To merge all those different stories together, you could’ve had another movie of everybody saying goodbye to each other.”

“So, I love how much people care about those two characters and that they wanted more from them, but I just took it as “This is as much screen time as we’ve got left before the movie ends.” It was already such a long movie,” he added. “And then, it’s just the knowledge that these guys have always known each other’s moves, so to speak. They knew each other so well that they could say, “Okay, I know what he’s going to do, what decisions he’s going to make and I support that.” Yeah, it’s just what it was. That’s what was on the page, and that’s what we shot.”

For all the fans of how things used to be between the two friends, the Winter Soldier actor has some good news. He is saying that the upcoming Disney+ series will be a lot like Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A lot of MCU fans count that movie among their absolute favorites, so that information will probably be received well.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan shared. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

All of this fun is going to have to wait though because until the coronavirus pandemic lets up, there’s no way to get back to filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. At some point though, things ill get back on track and the world will get to see how Sam Wilson treats his time with the shield. Bucky will be there too as the two of them have a lot to learn about each other and the threats that have emerged since Avengers: Endgame.

