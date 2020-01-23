Avengers: Endgame Directors and Tom Holland Eat Tomatoes to Celebrate Their Golden Tomato Award

Awards Season is currently upon us which means 2019 films are being awarded from multiple guilds and even websites, including Rotten Tomatoes. The website famous for combining critics’ scores recently gave out its “Golden Tomatoes” awards, and one of the films to earn a prize was Avengers: Endgame. The movie won “Best Wide Release Movie 2019” and the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, just filmed a video with one of their stars, Tom Holland, in celebration. Holland and the Russos have recently re-teamed up to film Cherry, which is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Together, the three men took a break from filming to chomp down on some tomatoes in celebration.

“Avengers: Endgame may have won the big prize for 2019, but we all know this movie isn’t just an achievement marking one year, but a culmination of 11 years and over 20 films all wrapped into one blockbuster bonanza. Kudos to the Russo brothers for pulling it off, and kudos to the first-timers (Toy Story 4‘s Josh Cooley, Booksmart‘s Olivia Wilde), sophomore slump-avoiders (Us‘ Jordan Peele, Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig), seasoned vets (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Quentin Tarantino), and the rest of the directors whose work makes up this prestigious list,” Rotten Tomatoes writes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the Russo’s celebratory video with Holland in the tweet below:

“.@Russo_Brothers and @TomHolland1996 know what’s Fresh! Congratulations on your #GoldenTomato wins for Avengers: Endgame,” Rotten Tomatoes tweeted.

In addition to being honored by Rotten Tomatoes, Avengers: Endgame also recently won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture from the SAG Awards as wells as Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie at the Critic’s Choice Awards. Recently, the Russo Brothers also celebrated their film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. Avengers: Endgame is going up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Lion King, and The Irishman.

According to Holland’s latest Instagram post, it looks like he’s done filming the Russo Brothers’ upcoming film, which is expected to be released sometime this year.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.