‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors React to Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s Spoiling Problem

Marvel Studios has a Spider-Man problem; more specifically, they have a Tom Holland problem.

It’s widely known that the Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming actor loves to “spoil” his movies, much to the chagrin of the expert secret keepers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed Holland’s big mouth while speaking on Entertainment Tonight.

“What are you gonna do?” Joe Russo said with a laugh. “He’s the nicest guy in the world, so you can never be punitive toward Tom Holland.”

Interviewer Ash Crossan mentioned the supercuts of Holland spoiling the film, leading them to joke about why the actor was paired with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch on the press tour.

“Benedict is a great partner for him on the press tour because Benedict is very good at dancing around spoilers and monitoring Tom Holland,” Joe said.

“That’s hard work,” added Anthony.

Of course, Holland’s schtick of “spoiling everything” has been played up to effect by Marvel Studios itself, which has taken advantage of the joke and had some fun with it.

When filming began on the sequel for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland revealed the film’s official title in a social media post he claimed wouldn’t have any announcements. Then he showed off the cover of his script, which revealed the movie being called Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And then he recently posted a video on social media from the set of the film, announcing a contest for a lucky fan to visit him while production is in session.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed Holland’s penchant for spoiling and said it was a good way to wink at the fans and unveil Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“There are certain logistics of the way these movies are made that meant that title would potentially be leaked in some way because it was going out into the world in various forms,” Feige said. “So Mr. Holland took it upon himself to leak it for us.”

Of course, Holland is not the only person who actively reveals the secrets of the various Marvel Studios movies. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo famously left a livestream open on his phone at the world premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, and then he also spoiled parts of Infinity War last year while in an interview with Don Cheadle who rightly chastised him for opening his mouth.

Marvel Studios definitely has a problem with leakers — unfortunately, they are some of their movies’ biggest stars.