Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Have Adorable Exchange Over Borrowed Jacket

Tom Holland is having some fun on Instagram Stories today. The actor known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man took to the social media site to share a hilarious hair mishap he had on the Marvel's Spider-Man 3 set today. However, that was not the actor's only post. He also shared a photo of himself wearing a jacket with the caption, "Looking after your jacket mate." While he does not specify the mate in question, one of Holland's former co-star has claimed the jacket: Robert Downey Jr.

The man known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man shared Holland's story with the caption "Thank you brother." He also added another jacket to the mix. You can check out a screenshot of each story below:

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is currently in production and we've already gotten to see some fun behind-the-scenes content. We've seen Holland and Zendaya (MJ) doing their own stunts and a peek at Holland in the Spidey suit. Word is that our first official look at Spider-Man 3 could arrive before the year is over! With all the rumors circulating about the threequel, Marvel fans could not be more hyped about the possibility of seeing the new content.

Marvel's Kevin Feige recently teased where Spider-Man 3 will take the franchise after the big twist at the end of Far From Home:

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said in an interview. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

As for Downey Jr. and Marvel, the star recently confirmed that he's done with Marvel. He was making an appearance on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's SmartLess podcast where he said in no uncertain terms that "that's all done" about his MCU obligations.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in January.

Sony Pictures has Spider-Man 3 scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.