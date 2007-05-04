Tom Holland Reveals New Glimpse of Spider-Man Suit As He Relaxes

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 star Tom Holland has revealed a new photo of himself kicking back in the Spider-Man costume. Holland shared the image on his Instagram stories, where we can see his feet and legs in iconic Spider-Man garb, as the actor takes a break between filming scenes to watch some golf. In the room, we see a nice little AV setup and lounging area, complete with typical Hollywood amenities like bottled water, fruits, candy in the form of a box of Skittles, and what looks like a Playstation 4 controller and game box in the background. Not a bad life for Spider-Man.

(Photo: Tom Holland Instagram)

Production on Spider-Man 3 finally began in Atlanta last month, after months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchise stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon (Ned) have kept Marvel fans entertained by posting regular behind-the-scenes looks and teases on social media. Word is that our first official look at Spider-Man 3 could arrive before the end of the year - and with all the rumors circulating about the threequel, Marvel fans couldn't be more excited!

Spider-Man 3's story has gotten much more intriguing as production begins. It was reported that Jamie Foxx will once again play Electro in the film, and rumors say that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be featured, as well. That's led Marvel fans to speculate that Spider-Man 3 will be part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 storyline, in which reality is fracturing, and a larger Marvel Cinematic Multiverse begins to collide. That franchise story arc, plus Foxx's Electro is casting, suggests that Sony could be building a live-action Spider-Verse franchise, which could see alumni like Andre Garfield and Toby Maguire coming back for some kind of event film or storyline.

In addition to building out Sony's Universe, Spider-Man 3 has been rumored to introduce a live-action Kraven The Hunter, while Scorpion has been rumored as a secondary villain.

Marvel's Kevin Feige has been coy, but enthusiastic, in teasing where Spider-Man 3 takes the franchise, after the big twist ending of Far From Home:

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said in an interview. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Sony Pictures releases Spider-Man 3 on December 17, 2021.