Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Has a Good Laugh Over Peter Parker’s “New Hair”

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is currently in production and we've already gotten to see some fun behind-the-scenes content. We've seen Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) doing their own stunts and a peek at Holland in the Spidey suit. Holland clearly has fun behind-the-scenes. In fact, he took to Instagram Stories today to giggle over a hair mishap that appears to have happened on set.

"Some of Rachael’s stuff is packed in, halfway through my hair, so Peter Parker is gonna look like this today," Holland laughed. We assume Holland is speaking of Rachael Speke, who has done the actor’s hair and makeup on multiple films including Spider-Man: From From Home and the upcoming Cherry. You can watch the Instagram Story here or take a look at Holland’s silly hair in a screenshot below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Word is that our first official look at Spider-Man 3 could arrive before the year is over! With all the rumors circulating about the threequel, Marvel fans could not be more hyped about the possibility of seeing the new content.

Interesting Spider-Man 3 news has continued to pour in since production began. It was revealed that Jamie Foxx will once again play Electro, a role he first played in an Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man movie. The rumors also say that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be showing up in the film. This has fans guessing that Spider-Man 3 will be part of the larger MCU Phase 4 storyline, in which reality could be fracturing. Sony could be building a live-action Spider-Verse franchise, which could see alumni like Garfield and Tobey Maguire stepping back into their roles as Spidey.

Marvel's Kevin Feige recently teased where Spider-Man 3 will take the franchise after the big twist at the end of Far From Home:

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said in an interview. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in January.

Sony Pictures has Spider-Man 3 scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.