Black Widow: Marvel Fans Share World Premiere Fan Experience

Marvel fans are sharing their experience at the Black Widow World Premiere on social media. It was a big scene in numerous large cities as people got to see the movie early and hear from the stars of this MCU installment. Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour were all represented. Fans are still in shock about getting to see all of this more than a week ahead of general audiences. (Don’t worry too much if you live too far away to attend any of these events, your chance will be here soon enough.) Over the course of the last year, the fanbase has been ravenously anticipating the next Marvel Studios movie and it is finally here. Check out the video for some of the scenes on the ground down below:

The stars of Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow, filmmakers, and fans stepped onto the red carpet to celebrate the World Premiere Fan Event in Melbourne, London, New York, and Los Angeles! Experience it on July 9. Tickets and pre-orders available now. https://t.co/TLNjQD1Dyq pic.twitter.com/HUMwXn3Fjo — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 30, 2021

"There wasn’t one specific comic or storyline that we really wanted to adapt. Black Widow as a character has had thousands of different storylines over the years, so, it wasn’t obvious what we were going to do," Johansson mentioned when asked about the movie last year. "It had to feel like it was the continuation of something that we’d already started, and that we were scratching away at. I was thinking in a very small, specific way, and Kevin Feige thinks in this really huge, unexpected way. The combination of those two approaches is what you get in the Black Widow film. Kevin Feige’s genius is that he really always thinks about what fans expect out of these films, but he undercuts that and gives them something that they never could have anticipated."

