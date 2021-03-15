✖

Marvel is introducing a brand new Captain America in the upcoming series The United States of Captain America. Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, the series sees four heroes who have been Captain America in the past -- Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, and John Walker -- embarking on a road trip to locate Cap's stolen shield. During their journey, they meet local heroes who have become Captain America in their communities beginning with Marvel's new hero Aaron Fischer. Cantwell and Eaglesham are joined by Joshua Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua in introduced Fischer as the LGBTQ+ hero Captain America of the Railways.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Trujillo says in a press release. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

(Photo: Jan Bazaldua, Marvel Comics)

“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

Aaron is only the first new Captain America to debut in this series. Each issue will introduce another new Captain America.

(Photo: Nick Robles, Marvel Comics)

“It’s an incredible gift and definitely a creative challenge to take on the character of Captain America, especially during these unprecedented times in our country’s history," Cantwell said in a statement announcing the series. "With this miniseries we're hoping to explore what the idea of Captain America means at this precise moment—not just on the grand stage of the world—but to everyday and often overlooked communities throughout the United States. This story is ultimately structured like a 'road movie,' harkening back in ways to old Bob Rafelson and Hal Ashby films, with Steve Rogers (and soon Sam Wilson, and later… other key members in Steve’s life) getting to directly interact with those he represents as a symbol and has sworn to protect, but in an up close and personal way he hasn’t experienced in a while."

The United States of Captain America #1 goes on sale on June 2nd.