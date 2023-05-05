Comic-Con 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt Teases New Look for Marvel Panel

Days after James Gunn teased the appearance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, it looks like Chris Pratt might be starting to sport a new look. Pratt shared a video to Twitter and Instagram, joking that he's only contractually obligated to show his eye ball and what appears to be an eye mask.

"Okay everybody, this is a sneak peek at what I'm going to look like today at Comic-Con," Pratt tweeted. "I'm contractually obligated to not show you anymore than just this so here you go. Here's your quick sneak peek."

"Yes, well the script was written years ago because we were going to do it years ago, and due to unforeseen circumstances and then a pandemic – I can't – I don't even really remember what happened, but for some reason we didn't shoot it and now, by the grace of God, we will shoot it, and it will be directed by James Gunn, and that's really f***ing cool!," Pratt said about the threequel in a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last summer.

Pratt's Guardians co-star Karen Gillan has echoed the sentiment, calling it one of the franchise's best films yet.

"I don't know exactly," Gillan said about when production would start on the threequel back in 2019. "I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read Vol. 3 and I think it's the best of the trilogy. I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn Back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

