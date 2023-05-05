Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Teases Comic-Con Appearance

San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning next week, and fans of various franchises and more are excited for the event to be in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Last month, Marvel Studios announced their plans to have a panel in the infamous Hall H, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn reacted to the news, which made us hopeful that he'll be attending with some info about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In addition to his history with Marvel, Gunn also directed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, and his most recent post all but confirms he'll be attending SDCC.

"Can't wait to get my @MondoNews exclusive #TheSuicideSquad posters at #SDCC," Gunn wrote. The director shared some awesome posters of The Suicide Squad, which you can check out below:

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the movie wrapped filming in May and Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova, and Superstore alum Nico Santos.

Are you hoping James Gunn will show up at SDCC? What announcements are you hoping for from Marvel? Tell us in the comments!

San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 21st to July 24th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians can be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is now playing in theatres. They will also appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.