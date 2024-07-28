Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Recreates Iconic Meme

Deadpool & Wolverine has only been in theaters for a few days but it has officially destroyed several box office records. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring Marvel movie brought in over $205 million at the domestic box office, resulting in new records for the biggest weekend in July and the biggest opening weekend for an R-Rated movie of all-time. In addition, Deadpool & Wolverine set new records for the single biggest day at the domestic box office in July (it has the top two spots now) and the biggest opening weekend for all of 2024. To mark the occasion, Marvel had the perfect response.

In a simple tweet, Marvel Studios posted Hugh Jackman in his comic-accurate Wolverine costume recreating the iconic Wolverine meme from X-Men: The Animated Series. Jackman sits back on a couch clutching a picture frame, with the second picture revealing what he’s staring at, the news that Deadpool & Wolverine is the #1 movie in the world. As of this writing, Deadpool & Wolverine brought in $438 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it the biggest R-Rated movie opening globally of all time.

Naturally Jackman’s Wolverine recreating the classic Marvel meme couldn’t go unanswered by the Merc with the mouth. In a follow-up tweet, Marvel revealed Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the same pose holding up a picture frame which, of course, features the image of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine recreating the meme.

Perhaps one of the biggest (potential spoilers!) surprises of Deadpool & Wolverine is that Jackman didn’t actually recreate this moment in the movie itself. Jackman plays not only the Wolverine variant seen throughout the marketing of the movie, but a host of others as well, including Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, classic brown-and-yellow Wolverine, and even comics accurate short king Wolverine. There was however no “looking longingly at a photo” Wolverine, until now.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.