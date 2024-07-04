Deadpool & Wolverine Merch Shows New Look at Deadpool Variants

Now this is Merch with a Mouth. For months, Marvel Studios has been rolling out a line of movie-based Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise — everything from Funko figures toHasbro Marvel Legend action figures and fashion collabs with such retailers as Hot Topic and Box Lunch. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) cameo-filled entry in the MCU has mostly kept its secrets regarding the multitude of characters rumored to appear (cameos are “peppered in throughout,” allows director Shawn Levy, who added that “there’s a lot of characters”), but Marvel’s multiverse movie is (ahem) wading into the ‘Pool-verse.

Potential spoilers ahead: First, an official image unleashed Dogpool, Wade Wilson’s costumed canine companion. (In the comics, the Merc with a Bark is a mutated dog named Wade from Earth-103173.) Then a TV spot offered a glimpse at Lady Deadpool, who, in a bit of appropriately-meta casting, is speculated to be Blake Lively, Reynolds’ real-life wife. (In the comics, Lady D is Earth-3010’s Wanda Wilson, a self-described “sexier than Nic Cage” masked mercenary.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

And then there’s the trailer where a variant Logan (Jackman) says to someone off-screen: “Trust me, kid, I’m no hero.” That fueled speculation that “kid” is Wolverine’s daughter, Laura/X-23 (Logan‘s Dafne Keen), but it’s likely Kidpool, a watergun-wielding kiddie ‘pool (get it?) who has his own Funko! Pop figure. Deadpool & Wolverine Funkos have also revealed Babypool (complete with adorable Deadpool binky — move over, Baby Yoda!) and Headpool, a decapitated Deadpool’s zombified head.

Deadpool and Headpool (top left), Wolverine and Babypool (top right), Kidpool (bottom left), and Dogpool (bottom right).

You can pre-order the above wave of Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops here on Amazon or at Entertainment Earth.

In the comics, a dimension-hopping Wade Wilson from Earth-616 recruited “alternaverse Deadpools” from across the multiverse to form the Deadpool Corps and save the universe. Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool all first appeared in the five-issue Prelude to Deadpool miniseries in 2010, and the five ‘Pools officially assembled in the Deadpool Corps series that ran for 12 issues between 2010 and 2011.

Starring alongside Reynolds and Jackman are returning Deadpoolcast members Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney,Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić, with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joining the MCU as TVA Agent Paradox and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is only in theaters July 26th.