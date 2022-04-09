Disney+ Restores Stan Lee, Reg E. Cathey Tributes to Netflix Shows

Disney+ has restored the tributes to Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey in the Netflix Marvel shows. Users online have discovered that a moment in The Punisher Season 2 finale honoring the comics legend after his death was missing. This came after Luke Cage viewers noticed a tribute to Reg. E. Cathey was missing too. The actor played Reverend James Lucas in the series. But, both of these moments seem to be back where they belong after fan outcry rose up on social medial. It was always going to be a tricky task to strike a balance between the tone of the Netflix Defenderverse shows and the MCU fare that already lived on Disney+. A lot of people were pleased that the change back was made, but there’s been so much conversation about the edits to these shows on the app.

When Cathey’s tribute was discovered missing, Luke Cage show runner Chef Hodari Coker talked about how key the actor was to Season 2 of the series. “I mean, why do this? Reg E Cathey was part of the heart and soul of Season Two,” Coker wondered. “We didn’t feel obligated to dedicate the season to him just because he died — we felt obligated because we loved him, and he was a galvanizing force.”

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, wrote of the addition of The Punisher and other associated shows. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

With respect to other edits like this, Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans noticed a change to an episode recently too. In that moment, a member of The Flag Smashers gets hit with a pipe and it was changed. However, after discovering the glitch, Disney switched it back to the original version. Marvel fans are keeping a close eye on the streaming platform.

