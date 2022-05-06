Marvel Fan-Edit Has Deadpool Save The Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

By now Marvel fans everywhere know just how horrific things get for the Marvel Illuminati group of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the Illuminati collide with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), they find that even with all their vaunted power, they cannot stand against Scarlet Witch's powers. It wasn't just the fact that Scarlet Witch nearly eradicates the Illuminati that shocked Marvel fans – it's the horrific ways in which Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Haley Atwell) and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) were dispatched that has scarred Marvel fans forever.

...But what if it didn't have to go down like that?

Deadpool solos Wanda in the MCU pic.twitter.com/d91zR0ryia — Thunderbolt's Initiative ⚡ (@ZeroYear97) June 28, 2022

This hilarious Marvel fan-edit video re-imagines the "Battle of The Illuminati" in Doctor Strange 2 as a much shorter encounter. That's because before Wanda can start making heads pop or shredd Mr. Fantastic into spaghetti noodles, she's brutally cut down by the one and only Deadpool!

That multiverse: it's a tricky one!

This video plays on pre-release rumors that Deadpool could make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – rumors that persisted all the way up to release day. In fact, the front-running rumor was that Deadpool would cameo as a prisoner at Illuminati HQ – a lone survivor of some lost timeline (the Fox X-Men Universe) or just a major heel of the universe the Illuminati come from. So in essence, this latest fan-edit video is giving the people what they wanted – plus some trademark Deadpool extra.

Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron has confirmed that there were in fact talks about featuring Deadpool – but that the character's signature zaniness didn't feel at home in Raimi's film:

"Yeah, we talked about it [Deadpool]," Waldron revealed to ComicBook.com. "I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would've been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn't feel like... It just didn't feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it."

Deadpool 3 is already in development, and it will see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool make his official MCU debut. The way co-writer Rhett Reese is talking, Deadpool's MCU arrival can't help but be a little awkward:

"It's [Deadpool 3] a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it's straight butter. It's going to be really fun."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+; Deadpool 3 is in development.