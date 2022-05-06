Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Wong Reveals If He Wants Wong to Get a Prequel

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading into its second weekend, and it's already made half a billion worldwide. Currently, the new Marvel film has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The movie sees the return of some MCU favorites, including Benedict Wong as Wong. The actor made his franchise debut in the first Doctor Strange and has gone on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans of Wong have been hoping the character would one day star in his own project, and the actor recently spoke to Variety about the idea of a Wong prequel.

"I've been asked this a million times," Wong said when asked about a Wong prequel. "I could have just gotten them to sign the petition." He added, "I'm very flattered, and there are certain answers to certain questions that we need to be answered. We didn't see him for five years when he went through the portal, so we can fill some storylines there. Let's wait and see what Marvel does. I always say, 'Have Portal, will travel.'"

Since Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was snapped by Thanos for five years after Avengers: Infinity War, Wong now holds the title of Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU. In a recent issue of Empire Magazine (H/T SlashFilm), Wong hilariously revealed what he calls Marvel's Phase Four. "I call it Phase Wong. It's a nice, interesting shift. Wong has taken on a new role, and that dynamic changes between them [Wong and Strange] both."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theatres.