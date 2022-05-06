Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere

✖

Marvel Studios has dropped the final trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on social media, ahead of its premiere at early screenings set to take cinemas by storm tonight. There isn't a lot new in this trailer, which is fine, considering how much has already come out, both officially and courtesy some headline-grabbing leaks that happened over the weekend. The film is set to feature multiple versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's hero and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, plus Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez in action, the trailer for the sequel also appeared to tease some other characters, like Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. Check out the new trailer and the many variants of Stephen Strange that it contains, in the player below!

Cumberbatch isn't the only familiar returning face for Multiverse of Madness. Chiwetel Ejiofor is back as Mordo and Benedict Wong reigns as Sorcerer Supreme as well. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda will try to give a hand alongside Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Rachel McAdams is also back after appearing as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange. We're all in for a wild ride.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6.