Marvel Reveals First Official Look at Kit Harington in Eternals

✖

Marvel Studios today released the first trailer and poster for Marvel's Eternals, the third Marvel Studios movie releasing later this year. The trailer offers fans their first sense of what to expect from the first Marvel movie directed by a Best Director Academy Award winner. It also includes the first official look at Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, who becomes the Black Knight in the Marvel Comics universe. Photos from the Eternals set previously offered a glimpse at Harington as Whitman sharing an intimate moment with Gemma Chan's Sersi, a romance straight out of Avengers comics. The trailer shows the first shot of the two heroes together in the film, as seen below.

"I went from a brilliant play which sort of kickstarted my career and Game of Thrones came along and that lasted ten years. As Game of Thrones finished, Marvel came along and so what I'm really excited about is getting involved in a new world and in a new universe," Harington said of playing Dane Whitman during an ACE Comic-Con appearance in 2019. "Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world. This is the first time I've met people on that level about Marvel and I'm just thrilled. It's a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about. Without saying too much at all, on the surface, [Black Knight] can look like Jon Snow in the comics but there is actually a lot to be done that is different."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Eternals may only be the beginning of Harington's tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Knight becomes a member of the Avengers in the comics, and Kevin Feige has said that Whitman's MCU role could grow in future franchise installments.

"[Harington] 's a really amazing actor, and this part came up in the Eternals film that we're doing," Feige told Good Morning America at D23 Expo in 2019. "We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future."

Roy Thomas and John Buscema created Dane Whitman in 1967's Avengers #47. He's the third character to inherit the Black Knight mantle and the cursed Ebony Blade that goes along with it. Black Knight was supposed to a more prominent role in the Marvel Comics universe in 2020. Though the pandemic may have delayed those plans, Black Knight is now headlining a character-redefining new series from Si Spurrier, Sergio Davila, and Sean Parsons.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th