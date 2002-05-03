Every Sony Spider-Man Movie That Could Appear on Disney+

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from Disney and Sony that the two studios have entered into a multi-year content licensing agreement for U.S. streaming and TV rights. What this means is that Disney will be able to bring many of Sony's library and upcoming titles to their television and streaming platforms, boiling down to the fact that the Marvel Studios produced Spider-Man movies will seemingly finally be available on Disney+. That's not all it means though, as Chuck Saftler of Disney notes the deal gives Disney "a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films."

Noted in the press release is that Disney will have "rights to a significant number of SPE’s iconic library titles" including the Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania franchises, in addition to "Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters films" which naturally includes Spider-Man, further saying it will give Disney "key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films." The agreement also allows for Hulu to begin streaming "a significant number of library titles" starting in June.

Now this summer won't be when Spider-Man movies start to show up just yet, it could still be quite a bit of time, but we've compiled the full list of Sony Spider-Man and Marvel movies that could be making the leap to Disney+! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

