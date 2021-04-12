The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Madripoor Episode

✖

Madripoor is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced the lawless land to the masses earlier this month. While a whole episode was based on the fictional island nation — one that has close ties to mutants and the X-Men, no less — more behind-the-scenes snapshots from the Disney+ show have appeared online.

Longtime Marvel still photographer Chuck Zlotnick has taken to his Instagram page to share a pair of stills from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Both pictures Zlotnick released Sunday include Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) as they hang out on the Madripoorian set piece. See the pictures for yourself below.

Even though Madripoor now exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm a project involving the X-Men is in development. To date, the outfit has only confirmed another Fantastic Four reboot, this time helmer by Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

"Some were afraid of what Galactus might look like in his [true form]," Tim Story previously told DesdeHollywood when interviewed ahead of his new movie Tom and Jerry. "What I am so looking forward to is when they [Marvel Studios] get their hands on Galactus and show Galactus, I can't wait. I can't wait. When I saw Ant-Man big on-screen [in Avengers: Endgame], when I saw that, I went, 'Oh my God, wait until they get to Galactus.'"

Story was the filmmaker behind both Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

"I think at the time there was a little bit of a fear of going all of the way with that. Because it's hard to completely grab the concept," the director said in a separate interview in 2014. "You know, if you know about Galactus, you know how powerful he is and how big or small he could be. And the fact that he does travel in a spaceship and so forth and so on. That's a very big concept to kind of digest. And I think at the time we made the movie, I think the studio also had a little fear of what that was going to be. I think to a certain degree, we shied away from it because of that."

