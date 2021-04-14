Falcon and Winter Soldier Power Broker Theory Could Reveal a Daredevil Crossover

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been teasing a shadowy new Marvel Cinematic Universe criminal known as "The Power Broker" who is pulling the strings. As Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes down to its last two episodes, there have been more and more theories from fans about who the Power Broker really is, and how the villain's identity could connect to other big MCU projects coming in Phase 4. Well, one theory that's caught a lot of attention is that TFATWS' version of Power Broker may be an alias meant to conceal a major Marvel villain showing up in the MCU - one with big connections to Daredevil!

Marvel Studios once again has fans hyped for a major cameo that's likely coming in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Episode 5. According to /Film's sources, that cameo is "an existing Marvel Comics character who is played by a well-known performer... It's not a character that's from the Marvel movies. It's a big Marvel character, and it's a big actor who hasn't been named in the series ... this is someone we didn't know was going to be in the series and is an award-winning actor/actress."

Well, Marvel fans heard all that and ran with it, with chat threads lighting up with one leading theory: Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin will be both the big actor cameo that /Film hints at - as well as the true identity of the Power Broker!

Is Kingpin The Power Broker?

This theory is one of the easier ones to accept, as part of the MCU storyline and the behind-the-scenes workings at Marvel Studios. D'Onofrio's Kingpin was a THE standout villain of the Marvel Netflix Defenders Universe, and fans have been fiercely loyal to the idea of him continuing that performance in the MCU. Moreover, Marvel fans have been waiting for many of the major actors from Marvel Netflix to be imported to the MCU as well; Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumored to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil making his MCU debut - so why not Kingpin as well?

Having Wilson Fisk be the Power Broker would make a lot of sense. Kingpin has a history of criminal ties all over the Marvel Universe - specifically in the Asian region - a trait used for the Marvel Netflix show (Fisk training in Asia, making ties with The Hand, etc.). With Madripoor now established in TFATWS, and a Shang-Chi movie further revealing the criminal side of the MCU's Asian region, Kingpin is a great bridge between criminal organizations in the East and West.

Marvel fans have also been introduced to Wilson Fisk creating his own Thunderbolts team (as Marvel's Suicide Squad) in the recent "King In Black" event. Fans have been speculating that Thunderbolts will be a new project Marvel Studios spins out of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - so having Kingpin involved would make sense.

What do you think of this theory? Is Wilson Fisk/Kingpin Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Power Broker?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.