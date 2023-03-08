Funko's Captain America Build-A-Scene Series Continues With War Machine

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's Marvel Avengers Assemble and Victory Shawarma Build-A-Scene waves were six Pop affairs, with a new figure launching roughly every other month over the course of a year. The latest installment is inspired by the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War and will include a whopping 12 Pop figures. Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Bucky Barnes Pops arrived in rapid succession. Now War Machine has been added to the lineup as the 7th Pop in the collection. You can grab it here on Amazon now for $15.

Previous releases in the Marvel Build-A-Scene collections, the Captain America: Civil War collection are as follows:

Note that a base is involved with these figures, so it seems as though you are going to need a huge amount of space (and cash) to display this series properly when it is finally completed.

As for the rest of the Funko Pops in the collection, we expect to see Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Falcon rounding out the list of 12. Honestly, Captain America: Civil War feels like a Marvel film that's too old for Funko to go this big on, but expect rolling sell outs of certain figures anyway.

Fast forward to 2023, and Marvel fans are looking forward to Anthony Mackie's first time headlining a film as Captain America. Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

Sam Wilson Returns in Captain America: New World Order

Anthony Mackie will be suiting up as Captain America again soon. While out promoting his latest film We Have a Ghost, Mackie said. "We start in about a month, my bad, it's not January," Mackie smiled. "We start in about a month, so we're just kicking it off. Everybody's getting squared away, and we're ready to go!"

Mackie seemed especially eager to work with Harrison Ford, who is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as United States President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. "You know what, I'm gonna give him a full-breakdown and we're gonna compare notes," Mackie said. "I'm really excited about it."