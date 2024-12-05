Gambit Wields a Powerful MCU Artifact in Marvel’s X-Men Crossover Event (Exclusive)

Gambit packs a recognizable artifact from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Part 2 of the new X-Men crossover. Thanks to Channing Tatum, Remy LeBeau got a boost in popularity over the summer when he finally debuted as the Ragin’ Cajun in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s an exciting time to be an X-Men fan, with the first post-Krakoa crossover beginning in “Raid on Graymalkin.” The rosters of X-Men and Uncanny X-Men will collide in the event, and Gambit is making sure his team in Uncanny X-Men is declared the winner. And there’s no better way to guarantee victory than with an object typically used by the Sorcerer Supreme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Uncanny X-Men #7 by Gail Simone, David Marquez, Edgar Salazar, Victor Olazaba, Matthew Wilson, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. It picks up an hour before the action begins in “Raid on Graymalkin,” as Rogue and Cyclops discuss the particulars via cellphone. Both Rogue and Cyclops have had members of their teams abducted and taken to Graymalkin Prison, aka the former Xavier School for Higher Learning. Understandably, they’re both itching to take the fight to Graymalkin Prison and its warden, Corina Ellis.

The only problem is they are having a difference of opinion on how to best tackle their joint problem. Cyclops wants Rogue and her team to sit this one out, while his X-Men try to free their friends. He feels that if both teams attack Graymalkin Prison, it’ll only cause bloodshed. Plus, it’ll come off as an act of war, and mutants are in a very precarious place after the Fall of X. Rogue isn’t hearing this, however, and offers a warning to Cyclops to not get in her way. Next, Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, and Nightcrawler get ready to leave with the new mutants they’ve taken under their wing. The only problem is how are they going to get from Louisiana to Westchester, NY? Luckily, Gambit has the mystical Eye of Agamotto on hand to open up a portal for them.

image credit: marvel studios

Gambit stole the Eye of Agamotto from the giant dragon Sadurang, the God-Snake, in Uncanny X-Men #1. He’s only used it a few times since then, but “Raid on Graymalkin” appears the best time to break it out again. The portal it opens is reminiscent of the portals Doctor Strange and Wong utilize in the MCU to travel long distances. The Eye of Agomotto also served as the Time Stone. One can assume when we pick up Uncanny X-Men #7, we’ll see them meet Cyclops’ team inside Graymalkin Prison.

The list of prisoners inside the mutant prison includes Beast (X-Men), Jubilee, and Calico (Uncanny X-Men). There are some other familiar faces such as Blob and Siryn, and as we learned in “Raid on Graymalkin” Part 1, Corina Ellis is performing tests on the mutants. Who knows what other tortures the mutants have had to endure.

The exclusive preview of Uncanny X-Men #7 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 11th.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics