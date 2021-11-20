Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Brings Back Another Movie Cast Member, Opening Date Window Revealed

EPCOT’s new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open in Summer 2022 and will feature another cast member from the original movie. Today at D23, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in summer of 2022. While Disney previously announced that the ride would open next year, this is the first confirmation that the ride will open in the summer. Additionally, D’Amaro announced that Glenn Close will reprise her role as Nova Prime in the ride. Other cast members like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista are also appearing in the ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first Marvel ride to appear at Walt Disney World Resort and will be located in the brand new “Wonders of Xandar” pavilions that shows off some of the futuristic technology used by the Nova Corps in the movies. The ride itself contains several innovations that make it unique from other Disney roller coasters. It’s a “storycoaster” that rotates 360 degrees, so that riders can follow all the action as the misfit Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to save the galaxy. In addition, the ride features the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

The ride is part of a major renovation of EPCOT that launched in 2019 ahead of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. The area around Spaceship Earth is going through a major renovation (which includes the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride) and will be split into three distinct parts. While World Showcase will remain mostly unchanged, the France pavilion is receiving the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is due to open on October 1st. An attraction based on the hit movie Moana is also planned to open next year. EPCOT also opened a new signature store, Creations, as well as a new revamped version of Club Cool. A new restaurant, Space 220, also recently opened at the park.

More details about the new ride will be announced closer to its official opening next summer.