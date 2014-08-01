Guardians of the Galaxy: Groot Trends on Twitter Thanks to a Potato

By Jamie Jirak

Sometimes Twitter can be an unpleasant place, but other times it's a joyful spot for fans of any franchise. Today that's true for folks who love Guardians of the Galaxy. For some reason, Groot is trending on the social media site, and while Twitter hasn't given an explanation as to why, we are pretty sure it's all thanks to a special potato. Either way, it's certainly fun to see Marvel Cinematic Universe fans showing some love to their favorite tree.

It appears the Groot love started with this tweet from @akor_attah who went viral yesterday for posting a photo of a potato that looks like the Marvel character. You can check out that post below:

Whether or not the trend started because of the potato, the Twiter app says there are currently over 46,000 tweets circulating about Groot. You can check out some of the posts below...

