Guardians of the Galaxy: Groot Trends on Twitter Thanks to a Potato
Sometimes Twitter can be an unpleasant place, but other times it's a joyful spot for fans of any franchise. Today that's true for folks who love Guardians of the Galaxy. For some reason, Groot is trending on the social media site, and while Twitter hasn't given an explanation as to why, we are pretty sure it's all thanks to a special potato. Either way, it's certainly fun to see Marvel Cinematic Universe fans showing some love to their favorite tree.
It appears the Groot love started with this tweet from @akor_attah who went viral yesterday for posting a photo of a potato that looks like the Marvel character. You can check out that post below:
I can't be the only one that sees groot pic.twitter.com/c4h3HQxNg4— Akortainment (@akor_attah) April 17, 2021
Whether or not the trend started because of the potato, the Twiter app says there are currently over 46,000 tweets circulating about Groot. You can check out some of the posts below...
The Cutest
baby groot appreciation pic.twitter.com/viHohxXj5u— Ellie ⧗ (@roman0ff3000) April 16, 2021
Remember When?
GROOT AND THE TWINKLING LIGHT THINGIES. So beautiful. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 18, 2021
Word of the Day
Arboreal
[ahr-BOHR-ee-uhl]
(adj.) of or relating to trees; resembling a tree 🌲🌳
Groot is the most *arboreal* hero we know.#vocabulary #WordoftheDay pic.twitter.com/63Zz66pfj3— The YUNiversity (@The_YUNiversity) April 18, 2021
Lucky Charm
Looked up and seen baby groot he says “ hang in there we gonna make it”! All y’all would hear is IAM GROOT! We are groot! pic.twitter.com/aEX9iARYya— Robby crawley (@CrawleyRobby) April 18, 2021
Good For Vin
Vin Diesel after saying "I am Groot" pic.twitter.com/Gp5rW1wOCV— 😈 Equinsu Ocha 😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) April 18, 2021
Can't Unsee It
Rocket “I am Groot” pic.twitter.com/86L5Iu3wSn— Stef ⚜️watching MCU (@sharmstyles) April 18, 2021
Precious
saudades do baby groot pic.twitter.com/Ej6QLYI04R— vih 💋 tfatws spoilers (@farfromztony) April 18, 2021
Groot Team Up
Wanda teamups I’d like to happen:
Peter Parker + Wanda = WaTer— Elizabeth Olsen Access | FREE (@LizzieContent) April 18, 2021
Peter Quill + Wanda = Panda
Hope + Wanda = Honda
Wanda + Bucky = WanKy
Wanda + Thor + Groot + Fantastic Four = WanThoTreeFour#Wandavision pic.twitter.com/HqTLefDhl5
Comics Love
Since Groot is trending, I wanted to share this scene from Groot #1 that explains why Superman isn’t in Marvel (by Jeff Loveness (Writer) and Brian Kesinger (Artist)) pic.twitter.com/xQE6u1vsSV— NeonSprig (@NeonSprig) April 18, 2021
And Finally, a Fan Cam
groot fancam classic edit marvel mcu guardians of the galaxy pic.twitter.com/G9Rcf6eNHx— @archerstrvnd media acc (@tarlosarrow) April 18, 2021