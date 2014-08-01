Stars From Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and More Celerbate James Gunn's Birthday

Happy Birthday, James Gunn! The director known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel and The Suicide Squad for DC turned 56 on August 5th. Gunn is currently extra busy with the franchises that made him a household name. Not only is he busy completing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to hit theaters next year, but he's expected to return for the second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker. Gunn is also currently voicing himself in the third season of Harley Quinn. In honor of Gunn's special day, many people have taken to social media to celebrate him. From family members like his brother Sean Gunn (Marvel's Kraglin and DC's Weasel) and his real-life fiancée Jennifer Holland (DC's Emilia Harcourt) to big stars like Chris Pratt (Marvel's Star-Lord), there's a whole of love for the director on social media today.

"This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it's a much more emotional movie than the other two movies," Gunn recently teased when talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it's a longer movie than the other two movies – it's bigger in every way." He added, "It was really comfortable, actually ... I'm really familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do."

"They've gotten better at their jobs so that I don't have to bash them around so much," Gunn added with a laugh. "In a lot of ways, it was really easy – it's really natural for me. I understand this. But I'm also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what came before it, but that also honors what came before it."

You can check out some of the love for Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy stars, The Suicide Squad stars, and more below...