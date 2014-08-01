Stars From Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and More Celerbate James Gunn's Birthday
Happy Birthday, James Gunn! The director known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel and The Suicide Squad for DC turned 56 on August 5th. Gunn is currently extra busy with the franchises that made him a household name. Not only is he busy completing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to hit theaters next year, but he's expected to return for the second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker. Gunn is also currently voicing himself in the third season of Harley Quinn. In honor of Gunn's special day, many people have taken to social media to celebrate him. From family members like his brother Sean Gunn (Marvel's Kraglin and DC's Weasel) and his real-life fiancée Jennifer Holland (DC's Emilia Harcourt) to big stars like Chris Pratt (Marvel's Star-Lord), there's a whole of love for the director on social media today.
"This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it's a much more emotional movie than the other two movies," Gunn recently teased when talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it's a longer movie than the other two movies – it's bigger in every way." He added, "It was really comfortable, actually ... I'm really familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do."
"They've gotten better at their jobs so that I don't have to bash them around so much," Gunn added with a laugh. "In a lot of ways, it was really easy – it's really natural for me. I understand this. But I'm also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what came before it, but that also honors what came before it."
You can check out some of the love for Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy stars, The Suicide Squad stars, and more below...
Pratt Power
Happy birthday to the GOAT! @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/DuPcPANheX— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 5, 2022
Brotherly Jokes
Happy birthday to the writer of my first movie!@JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/IgoLnpggJr— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) August 5, 2022
Sweet Romance
Awesome Agee
Happy Birthday @JamesGunn !!! pic.twitter.com/rV2IXuQe4K— Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 5, 2022
Ratcatcher 2 Forever
Happy birthday dear @JamesGunn— Daniela Melchior (@MelchiorDaniela) August 5, 2022
Hope you have an amazing day
and many more blessed years to come! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/guP7uuWYx0
Polka-Dot Praise
Peacemaker BTS
happy birthday to the man who brings the peace to your screens @JamesGunn 🧜♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/TyznUQYw94— Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) August 5, 2022
GotG2 Easter Egg
happy birthday to one of the absolute best people i know, @JamesGunn !!! pic.twitter.com/NLoaP3gZtt— elan gale (@theyearofelan) August 5, 2022
Hype From Harley
Nothing sus here, just wishing the REAL version of @JamesGunn a happy birthday! #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/YBid9Dud9N— Harley Quinn aka 'Peanut' (@dcharleyquinn) August 5, 2022
Friends Forever
Happy Birthday, @JamesGunn. Look at us, over the years, paling around back before the many apocalypses... Well, have a kick ass day, my man. pic.twitter.com/2B8UKPCcM1— Thomas Cunningham (@spilledbagofice) August 5, 2022
Never Forget
Happy birthday @JamesGunn you gave us Eagly this year and we are forever in your debt.— Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) August 5, 2022