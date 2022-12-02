Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Very Different Footage From SDCC Trailer Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released its first trailer online on Thursday afternoon, offering the first look at the film outside of the footage screened at San Diego Comic-Con. The first look at Comic-Con came in July. According to Phase Zero's Jamie Jirak who was in the audience, nothing new from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was shown at the D23 Expo in September. Then came CCXP, the largest comic convention in the world which gathers in Brazil. Disney showcased projects coming to theaters and Disney+ at the event with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seeming to have made the biggest splash (rivaled only by Indiana Jones 5). The new footage in the publicly released trailer is quite different from that of the preceding conventions.

The public trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is vastly comprised of footage which was not shown at San Diego Comic-Con. Footage which was featured in both trailers includes the looks at Rocket in his infancy, the group floating into space in rainbow-colored space suits, and the look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Some other quick action shots or moments may have also made their way into both trailers but, for the most part, the dialogue and musical choices are drastically different between the two looks at Guardians Vol. 3.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the audience was treated to a trailer song in the form of, "Do You Realize," by Flaming Lips. The new trailer features the song, "In The Meantime," by Spacehog. Be warned, details beyond this may include what some would consider to be spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The biggest difference between the trailers is the dialogue between Peter Quill and Gamora. As a major part of the film will explore the Guardians searching for 2014's Gamora who went missing after Avengers: Endgame's final battle, Peter Quill is searching for the woman he fell in love with throughout the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With that Gamora having died in Avengers: Infinity War, the Gamora from 2014 does not have the same memories. She met Peter Quill on Endgame's battlefield, not outside of the Broker's shop on Xandar.

The dialogue between Gamora and Peter sees Peter explaining the lives they went on to live together. It's the life Gamora would have lived if she had not been plucked out of her timeline. "You were everything to me," Peter tells Gamora. "I thought you were gone but you're here and I miss you." Gamora tells him that person was not her. This Gamora calls Peter, "Quinn," which exemplifies how little she knows or cares about him. It's a crushing blow for Peter in the footage before the comedy kicks in. The camera shifts to show Mantis and Drax listening, revealing the entire crew can hear their conversation as they all share the same communications system.

Prior to the scene between Gamora and Peter, a sequence sees Peter and Nebula in a silver and white hallway. They become surrounded by Ravagers and find themselves temporarily captured. The two shout about having an appointment to imply they belong here. To Peter's surprise, Nebula reveals they are here to meet with Gamora. The Comic-Con trailer ended with Mantis asking how much the Guardians know about Rocket Raccoon, which leads to the same shot of young Rocket in the released trailer taking the screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.