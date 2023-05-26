Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Stranger Things Star Reveals Surprising Role

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features many returning actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in addition to some surprises and a couple of actors who return as new characters. There are a few stars who are hidden behind make-up or ones who only provide their voice, for example, Pete Davidson played the hilarious little blob creature, Phlektik, and Judy Greer played the menacing War Pig. There's another actor who most fans know best from Stranger Things that you probably didn't spot in the Guardians threequel. Randy Havens, who plays Mr. Clarke on the Netflix series, was Till, the bat-husband of the bat-lady who lets the Guardians into their home when they arrive on Counter-Earth. His onscreen wife, Nellie, was played by Darla Delgado, who has been in episodes of Cobra Kai, Walker, and more.

"I had so much fun on Counter-Earth in (in my unbiased opinion) one of the funniest scenes in @guardiansofthegalaxy Volume 3. Watching @jamesgunn balance epic storytelling and improv'd riffs was so much fun. Plus being on set for the MCUs first F-Bomb! Shout-out to @iamdarladelgado for perfectly playing Neelie, my vampire bat wife (and boss of the family!) Bonus: Check out the attention to detail from the team @legacyeffects !!!" Havens shared on Instagram this week. You can check out the post below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Sets World Record:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set the record for the most makeup appliances used in a single film with more than 23,000 prosthetics used across more than 1,000 actors. For comparison, there were 1,200 prosthetics used in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Before Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 beat the record, it was held by The Grinch for over 20 years.

"We always knew that it was going to be a lot because when you're reading the script, and you're designing the characters you're kind of like, 'This could be a big movie...' I don't think any of us truly understood the sheer volume of work that was done until we were there," Legacy FX co-founder Lindsay MacGowan told Deadline.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.