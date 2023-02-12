Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer: What Will Be Revealed?

One of the best parts of the Super Bowl each year isn't necessarily the game — it's the commercials and trailers that get aired during the game and in the case of the trailers, they are almost an event all their own. Studios tend to bring trailers and spots for some of their biggest upcoming films and for Marvel, one of the eagerly anticipated films expected to get a new trailer on Sunday is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first trailer for the film was released back in December and gave us first looks at quite a few things from the upcoming film but also left fans with a lot of questions as to what might be coming in the next trailer.

Some of those questions have been fueled by the recently released synopsis for the film, which teased a rescue mission to save Rocket's life. "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

So, what's coming? One of the things we might be getting in the new trailer is more footage of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. We saw Adam Warlock very briefly in the first trailer and director James Gunn has confirmed that not only is the character definitely not a good guy here, but that Marvel has plans for the character beyond the film.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" Gunn previously told Empire Magazine. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

It's possible we will also the death of one or more of the Guardians teased. The synopsis already suggests that Rocket's life is in danger, but the film is also set to be the final appearance of Dave Bautista as Drax. It wouldn't be much of a stretch to think we might see the ultimate fate of some of the characters hinted at in the trailer for the film, which is already set to be very emotional.

There also could be something less sad in the trailer as well, something that would certainly get fans buzzing and hyped as we wait for May 23rd to roll around — something like the surprise return of a previous MCU character. While the sudden return of Iron Man or even Thanos would be something that would definitely get fans talking and might not necessarily seem like the way to go for a trailer, if we were to get such a tease, we realistically wouldn't get context for it. That in turn would fuel speculation which is always good for getting fans extra excited for an upcoming film.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 really the last one?

While it may not be—and probably isn't—the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as we know it, a few actors have confirmed they'll be done with the property once Vol. 3 enters theaters. One of those actors is Dave Bautista, who's confirmed several times now he's parting from the role as Drax.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," Bautista told the magazine. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

Who is the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The villain this time around is the High Evolutionary, a longtime cosmic baddie that experiments on humans, aliens, and animals alike in an attempt to create the perfect race. Within the MCU, breakout Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will play the character.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji told Variety last February when discussing joining the Guardians sequel. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.